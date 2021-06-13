Bitcoin Private Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00005246 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $9.37 million and $304.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.36 or 0.00343777 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00153295 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.63 or 0.00218632 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011382 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 61.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001022 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

