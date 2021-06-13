Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Cap Hits $3.18 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.18 billion and approximately $670.00 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $169.44 or 0.00434410 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,005.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $609.73 or 0.01563188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00053749 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004596 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000111 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,759,464 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

