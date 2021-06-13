BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Reaches $0.85 on Top Exchanges

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00002182 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $1,587.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,649,612 coins and its circulating supply is 4,438,158 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

