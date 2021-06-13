Bitcoinus Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,474.42 and $1,607.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,861.88 or 0.99395422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00031726 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008740 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00064231 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000973 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008606 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoinus Coin Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

