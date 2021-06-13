BitcoinZ (BTCZ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,732.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $4,732.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.35 or 0.00339758 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00150469 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.86 or 0.00215280 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00010880 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 69.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001022 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

