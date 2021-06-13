BitcoinZ Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 13th. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $4.81 million and $3,151.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.05 or 0.00345835 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00154375 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.03 or 0.00220320 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011441 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001022 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

