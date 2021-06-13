BitGreen (BITG) Price Tops $0.25

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitGreen has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. BitGreen has a total market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $1,175.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00057372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00038534 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.33 or 0.00218243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008011 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00034697 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

