Bitradio (BRO) Market Capitalization Reaches $56,784.20

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitradio has a market cap of $56,784.20 and $27.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008527 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012176 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.76 or 0.00489946 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,095,138 coins and its circulating supply is 10,095,133 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

