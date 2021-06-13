BitScreener Token (BITX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Million

BitScreener Token (CURRENCY:BITX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, BitScreener Token has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar. BitScreener Token has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $4,660.00 worth of BitScreener Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitScreener Token coin can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00060556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00022850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.57 or 0.00808402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.43 or 0.08144964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00084312 BTC.

BitScreener Token Profile

BitScreener Token is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. BitScreener Token’s total supply is 367,469,115 coins and its circulating supply is 87,573,177 coins. BitScreener Token’s official Twitter account is @BitScreener . BitScreener Token’s official website is tokensale.bitscreener.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitScreener is an Ethereum-based financial data marketplace. BITX is an ERC20 utility token that works as a payment method for users to purchase advanced services offered on the BitScreener marketplace. At the same time, users have opportunities to earn BITX by contributing valuable data to the BitScreener ecosystem. “

BitScreener Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitScreener Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitScreener Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitScreener Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

