BITTO (BITTO) Market Capitalization Reaches $386,578.19

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, BITTO has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One BITTO coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITTO has a total market cap of $386,578.19 and $50,855.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BITTO alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00147753 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000110 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001848 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.91 or 0.00684566 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BITTO Profile

BITTO (BITTO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com . The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BITTO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITTO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITTO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.