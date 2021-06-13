BITTUP Reaches Market Capitalization of $373,530.52 (BTU)

BITTUP (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. BITTUP has a market cap of $373,530.52 and approximately $11.00 worth of BITTUP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITTUP coin can currently be bought for $0.0696 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITTUP has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00058637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00022639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.44 or 0.00795304 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.47 or 0.08225432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00085768 BTC.

About BITTUP

BITTUP (BTU) is a coin. BITTUP’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,927 coins. BITTUP’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

