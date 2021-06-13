Bitzeny Tops One Day Trading Volume of $28.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $140,019.52 and $28.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.72 or 0.00441791 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00011966 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000582 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

