BIZZCOIN 24 Hour Volume Reaches $57,248.00 (BIZZ)

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One BIZZCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000761 BTC on major exchanges. BIZZCOIN has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $57,248.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BIZZCOIN has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00060148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.89 or 0.00806096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.07 or 0.08117811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00084455 BTC.

BIZZCOIN Profile

BIZZCOIN (BIZZ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,422,605 coins. The official website for BIZZCOIN is bizzcoin.com . BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

Buying and Selling BIZZCOIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIZZCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIZZCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

