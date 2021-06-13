BIZZCOIN Trading Up 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (BIZZ)

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 13th. One BIZZCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BIZZCOIN has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. BIZZCOIN has a market cap of $2.59 million and $28,720.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00058511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.72 or 0.00793789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.67 or 0.08243060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00085720 BTC.

BIZZCOIN Coin Profile

BIZZ is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,422,605 coins. BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIZZCOIN’s official website is bizzcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

Buying and Selling BIZZCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIZZCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIZZCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

