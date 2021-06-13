Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,743 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.77% of Black Knight worth $89,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Black Knight by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 344,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,181,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,433,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $74.32. 893,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,860. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.71. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKI shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

