BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the May 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BGY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.67. 214,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,072. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

