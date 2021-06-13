BlackRock Inc. Acquires 292,304 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,584,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,304 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 17.64% of Matthews International worth $220,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Matthews International by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Matthews International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 94.88 and a beta of 1.20. Matthews International Co. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.94 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Matthews International news, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $248,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

