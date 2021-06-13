BlackRock Inc. Acquires 3,340 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,211,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 17.14% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $230,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,902,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 97,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,669 shares of company stock worth $1,158,022. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $120.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.65. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.97 and a 52-week high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 46.82%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

