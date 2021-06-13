BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,868,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,545,505 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 18.83% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $214,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $964.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.45.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

