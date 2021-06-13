BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3,126.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103,444 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.53% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $221,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $108.69 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.53 and a 12 month high of $112.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

