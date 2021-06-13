BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 98.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307,257 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.40% of Celsius worth $223,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CELH. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $2,305,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Celsius by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 73,179 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Celsius by 14.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after buying an additional 130,906 shares during the period. 64.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CELH opened at $63.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.14 and a beta of 2.12. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.34.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CELH. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

