BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,224,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,336 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.09% of Hawaiian worth $219,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,000. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.42.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HA shares. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

