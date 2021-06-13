BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,465,498 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465,498 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.48% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $213,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 146,748 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth about $4,083,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $51.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.82%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

