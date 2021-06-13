BlackRock Inc. Buys 243,136 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,076,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,136 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.11% of US Ecology worth $211,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. US Ecology, Inc. has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $45.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $228.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

