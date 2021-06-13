BlackRock Inc. Buys 367,596 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,596 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.57% of Ferro worth $216,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ferro by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ferro by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ferro by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ferro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FOE opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28. Ferro Co. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOE. G.Research cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ferro in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

