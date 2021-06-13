BlackRock Inc. Buys 483,268 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,317,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,268 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 17.15% of Encore Capital Group worth $213,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ECPG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,633 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $49.29.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

