BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,435,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.20% of APi Group worth $215,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APG opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.72.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.28 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. APi Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

