BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 273,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.50% of Belden worth $228,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Belden by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Belden alerts:

NYSE:BDC opened at $53.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.42. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.