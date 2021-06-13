BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,439,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 961,704 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 17.16% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $208,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 262,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $19.83 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $20.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,983.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 78.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

