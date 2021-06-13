BlackRock Inc. Has $204.54 Million Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,195,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 168,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.53% of AMERISAFE worth $204,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth about $615,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 21,011 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMERISAFE news, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $39,733.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,174.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Traynor purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $508,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $567,540.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $873,711. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $62.40 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.90 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.27.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.79 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 27.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.29%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

