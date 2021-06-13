BlackRock Inc. Has $205.08 Million Stock Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,495,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.61% of James River Group worth $205,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JRVR. Truist upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. James River Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.55. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.46.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $182.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.