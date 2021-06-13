BlackRock Inc. Has $205.44 Million Stake in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 238,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.50% of U.S. Concrete worth $205,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at about $883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USCR. Truist upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $74.57 on Friday. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at $765,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,674 shares in the company, valued at $782,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,099 shares of company stock worth $130,174. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.