BlackRock Inc. Has $205.54 Million Stock Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.55% of Callon Petroleum worth $205,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $41,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,038.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $133,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPE. Johnson Rice raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $48.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.45.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. The company had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

