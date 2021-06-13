BlackRock Inc. Has $210.65 Million Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 18.49% of Oceaneering International worth $210,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 141.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 40,836 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 262,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 64,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $630,301.50. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

OII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.