BlackRock Inc. Has $211.57 Million Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.46% of LendingTree worth $211,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in LendingTree by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in LendingTree by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in LendingTree by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in LendingTree by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,418,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,088,000 after buying an additional 69,557 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.50.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $212.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.72. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -61.39 and a beta of 1.53. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The company had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

