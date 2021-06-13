BlackRock Inc. Has $218.17 Million Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,431,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.72% of Casella Waste Systems worth $218,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWST. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 171,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

CWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 5,164 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $333,026.36. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $98,411.74. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,476 shares of company stock worth $611,107. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.