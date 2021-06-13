BlackRock Inc. Has $221.36 Million Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,102,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.89% of Element Solutions worth $221,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after acquiring an additional 665,283 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 30.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 528,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 82,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $41,874,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $24.64 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

