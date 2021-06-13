BlackRock Inc. Has $221.95 Million Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,777,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.30% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $221,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on PDM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.47.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.