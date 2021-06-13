BlackRock Inc. Has $226.29 Million Stock Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005,932 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.33% of Maxar Technologies worth $226,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,453,000 after buying an additional 87,557 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 946,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after buying an additional 216,660 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after buying an additional 96,474 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,131,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 555,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,453,000 after buying an additional 83,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.40. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.07%.

MAXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,900 shares of company stock worth $204,900. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

