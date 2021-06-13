BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,135,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,686 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.29% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $223,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 706.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.19. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $34.26.

