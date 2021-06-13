BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,431,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.61% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $220,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,044,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $22,012,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $17,745,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 541,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,917,000 after buying an additional 54,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 527,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after buying an additional 89,062 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,941. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.08.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.47. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 66.80% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

