BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,349,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 165,638 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.23% of Encore Wire worth $224,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after buying an additional 84,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,911,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Encore Wire by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $82.34 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.19 and a fifty-two week high of $84.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.02.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.17%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

