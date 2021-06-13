BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904,895 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.31% of Harsco worth $221,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

HSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.88 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

