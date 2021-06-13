BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 127.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853,147 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $222,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% in the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.6% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 201,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after buying an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

NVO opened at $84.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $84.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

