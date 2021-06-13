BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 127.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853,147 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $222,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% in the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.6% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 201,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after buying an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.
NVO opened at $84.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $84.94.
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.
See Also: Preferred Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).
Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.