BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.2% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $28,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BLK traded up $13.22 on Friday, hitting $880.66. 444,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,813. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $840.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $515.72 and a 52-week high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $893.83.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

