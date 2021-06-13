BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,113,684 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113,684 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 18.66% of Redwood Trust worth $217,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 367,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 44.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 68,262 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 48.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.19.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,600.00%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

