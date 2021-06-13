BlackRock Inc. Purchases 210,672 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,124,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,672 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.68% of Allison Transmission worth $209,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $6,544,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 16.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 670,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after acquiring an additional 238,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALSN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

ALSN opened at $42.00 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.25.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

