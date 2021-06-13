BlackRock Inc. Purchases 259,565 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,565 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.58% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $208,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 19,335 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $41.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $43.77.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $339,364.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,267.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,871,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,157 shares of company stock worth $1,458,855. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

