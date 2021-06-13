BlackRock Inc. Purchases 5,540,288 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,170,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,540,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.27% of Genworth Financial worth $206,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,916,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,091,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,052 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,605,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,694 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,585,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,583,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 927,328 shares during the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,809.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.76.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

