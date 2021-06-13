BlackRock Inc. Purchases 67,942 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,842,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.49% of frontdoor worth $206,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in frontdoor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,286,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,626,000 after purchasing an additional 99,633 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in frontdoor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in frontdoor by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in frontdoor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in frontdoor by 1,217.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 215,959 shares in the last quarter.

frontdoor stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.37.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTDR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

